Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia hails US-Taliban deal as 'important event' for peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:28 IST
Russia hails US-Taliban deal as 'important event' for peace
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Friday hailed a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban as an "important event" for peace in Afghanistan. Moscow's Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, told state news agency RIA Novosti he would take part in the signing ceremony on February 29 if invited.

"It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," he added. Washington and the Taliban said they would sign the accord provided a week-long partial truce holds.

The agreement would mark a major turning point in the conflict, setting the conditions for a deal that could ultimately see US troops pull out of Afghanistan after more than 18 years. Kabulov said Moscow hoped that nothing would stand in the way of the accord, urging all sides in Afghanistan to begin dialogue after the conclusion of the deal.

"The real work will start afterward," he was quoted as saying. "This phase is important to us. That's why the signing of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is necessary and important."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar slips as data disappoints; yen rebounds on safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Friday after a survey of purchasing managers showed U.S. business activity in the manufacturing and services sectors stalled in February as companies have grown increasingly concerned about the coron...

Sharath-Sathiyan pair storms into ITTF Hungary Open final

The Indian pairing of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan upset top-seeds Kwan Kit Ho and Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong to enter the mens doubles final of the ITTF World Tour Hungary Open here on Friday. In a hard-fought five-setter, the Indian qual...

UPDATE 2-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirty money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, th...

Kedar for PPP model to develop sports infra in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Friday said he is keen to use the Public-privatepartnership PPP model for growth of sports infrastructure in the state.Giving an example of his own constituency, where he has signed a pact with a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020