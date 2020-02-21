Russia hails US-Taliban deal as 'important event' for peace

Russia on Friday hailed a historic agreement between the United States and the Taliban as an "important event" for peace in Afghanistan. Moscow's Afghanistan envoy, Zamir Kabulov, told state news agency RIA Novosti he would take part in the signing ceremony on February 29 if invited.

"It will be an important event for the peace process in Afghanistan," he added. Washington and the Taliban said they would sign the accord provided a week-long partial truce holds.

The agreement would mark a major turning point in the conflict, setting the conditions for a deal that could ultimately see US troops pull out of Afghanistan after more than 18 years. Kabulov said Moscow hoped that nothing would stand in the way of the accord, urging all sides in Afghanistan to begin dialogue after the conclusion of the deal.

"The real work will start afterward," he was quoted as saying. "This phase is important to us. That's why the signing of the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is necessary and important."

