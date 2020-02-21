WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday

The head of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an international team would visit Wuhan on Saturday as part of its work coordinating the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The WHO-led joint mission in China has been working in Beijing, Sichuan, and Guangdong, and will travel to Wuhan tomorrow to continue its work at the epicenter of the outbreak," he told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.