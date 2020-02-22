Science News Roundup: Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Japanese data on cruise ship coronavirus infections backs quarantine strategy

Newly released data from a Japanese research institute appears to back the government's case that its quarantine strategy for the Diamond Princess cruise ship was successful in stemming contagion of the coronavirus among passengers. Japan has been criticized for its handling of the quarantine, as more than 620 people on board have been infected with the virus and two elderly passengers have died.

