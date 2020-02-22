Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among 12-member delegation accompanying Trump during India visit

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will be part of a 12-level delegation accompanying the US President during his maiden visit to India from February 24, a senior US administration official said on Friday.

The other eight members of the delegation are: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the official said. The participants at the bilateral meetings will be Adam S Boehler, the chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Lisa Curtis, the senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, and Kash Patel, a former top National Security Council official.

Accompanied by the delegation, President Trump will arrive in India on a two-day visit on February 24. The visiting dignitary is also expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, named 'Namaste Trump,' on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. According to sources, there will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks apart from the exchange of agreements.

Trump will also visit the US Embassy in New Delhi. After meeting, S Jaishankar and Vice President of India, Trump will move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the lavish dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany FLOTUS and POTUS to the Taj Mahal in Agra.According to his tentative itinerary, Trump will leave for the United States by his special flight around 10 pm on February 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.