Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China reports fall in coronavirus cases, says economy resilient, but infections rising elsewhere

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 10:06 IST
WRAPUP 1-China reports fall in coronavirus cases, says economy resilient, but infections rising elsewhere

China reported a decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident in winning the fight against the epidemic. Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier, the national health authority said.

But the number of infections continued to rise elsewhere, with outbreaks worsening in South Korea, Italy and Iran and Lebanon. The World Health Organisation warned that the window of opportunity to contain the international spread was closing. Concerns about the virus weighed on U.S. stocks and the Nasdaq had its worst daily percentage decline in about three weeks on Friday, driven by an earlier spike in new cases and data showing stalling U.S. business activity in February.

South Korea reported another spike in infections with 142 confirmed cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 346, about half related to those who attended a church service in Daegu. Cases in one hospital jumped from 16 to 108 overnight. The virus has spread to some 26 countries and territories outside mainland China, killing 11 people, according to a Reuters tally.

"We still have a chance to contain it," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said on Friday. "If we don't, if we squander the opportunity, then there will be a serious problem on our hands."

An outbreak in northern Italy worsened, with its first death, an elderly man, among 17 confirmed cases including its first known instance of local transmission. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China rose to 76,288, with the death toll at 2,345 as of the end of Friday. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 106 new deaths of which 90 were in its capital Wuhan.

Chinese scientists on Friday reported that a woman from Wuhan had travelled 400 miles (675 km) and infected five relatives without ever showing signs of infection, offering new evidence of asymptomatical spreading. FULLY CONFIDENT

Senior Chinese central bank officials sought to ease global investors' worries about the potential damage to the world's second-largest economy from the outbreak, saying interest rates would be guided lower and that the country's financial system and currency were resilient. Chen Yulu, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said policymakers had plenty of tools to support the economy, and that they were fully confident of winning the war against the epidemic, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

"We believe that after this epidemic is over, pent-up demand for consumption and investment will be fully released, and China's economy will rebound swiftly," Chen said. China has recently cut several of its key lending rates, including the benchmark lending rate on Thursday, and has urged banks to extend cheap loans to the worst-hit companies which are struggling to resume production and are running out of cash.

Some analysts believe China's economy could contract in the first quarter from the previous three months due to the combined supply and demand shocks caused by the fast-spreading epidemic and strict government containment measures. On an annual basis, some warn that growth could fall by as much as half from 6% in the fourth quarter. Most expect a rebound in economic activity in the spring, providing the outbreak can be contained soon and factories hit by staff and raw material shortages can return to normal production in the next few weeks.

However, transportation restrictions remain in place in large parts of the country. While more firms are reopening, the limited data available so far suggests manufacturing is still running at levels far below those in the same period last year, and disruptions are starting to spillover into global supply chains as far away as the United States. Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were set to discuss risks to the world economy in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The International Monetary Fund said it was too soon to assess what the virus impact would be on global growth.

DOZENS EVACUATED Another centre of infection has been the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan since Feb. 3, with more than 630 cases accounting for the biggest cluster outside China.

Australia said on Saturday that four more of its nationals evacuated from the ship tested positive for coronavirus, in addition to two individuals previously identified. A second plane with 82 Hong Kong residents who were on the ship landed in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine, and some 35 British passengers were due to arrive back home on Saturday, where they would be quarantined. [nL8N2AL1DP

U.S. authorities said that of 329 Americans evacuated from the ship, 18 tested positive. Ukraine's health minister joined evacuees from China for two weeks' quarantine in a sanatorium on Friday in a show of solidarity after fears over the possible spread of coronavirus led to clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematchOn the eve of their highly-anticipated rematch both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales heavier than they were in their first figh...

'China delaying permission to India to send flight carrying relief materials to Wuhan'

China is delaying the grant of clearance to Indias proposal to send an Indian Air Force flight to carry relief material for people affected by coronavirus in the neighboring country and bring back Indians from its city of Wuhan, official so...

Condition of 8 coronavirus-infected Indians onboard Diamond Princess improving

The condition of eight Indians, who were onboard quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan and currently undergoing treatment for the new strain of coronavirus, is improving, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Friday. In a tweet, the ...

China 'deliberately delaying' grant of clearance for third evacuation flight from India

Beijing is yet to grant clearance to the third flight from New Delhi, which will carry relief supplies to the virus-hit nation and also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus that has k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020