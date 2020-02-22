Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, one dead- health ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:35 IST
UPDATE 3-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, one dead- health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Iran said on Saturday that they had detected 10 new cases of coronavirus, one of whom has died, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur did not say where the latest death had occurred but the new numbers bring the total number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died.

The disease has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday. Most of the cases, including eight of the new infections, have been in Qom, a Shi'ite Muslim holy city 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Health officials called on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom. The United Arab Emirates announced two new coronavirus cases on Saturday, an Iranian tourist and his wife, the state news agency WAM reported, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in that country to 13. The condition of the 70-year-old Iranian national was unstable, WAM added.

Lebanon confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, a 45-year-old woman returning from Qom. Iran has suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq over coronavirus fears, an official who oversees pilgrimage trips said on Saturday, according to the Fars news agency.

Iraq announced on Thursday that it had banned border crossings by Iranian nationals for three days because of worries about the spread of the disease, Iraq's state news agency said. The decision came after Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran. Kuwait Airways also suspended all flights to Iran starting on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had suspended the travel of citizens and expatriates to Iran. Iranian state TV reported on Saturday that a mayor of a district in Tehran had been diagnosed with coronavirus but the Fars news agency later tweeted a denial from the director of public relations for the district.

The revelation by authorities of multiple coronavirus cases and deaths over a short period of time has led to criticism and accusations from Iranians online of a cover-up by officials. Some online posts have drawn comparisons between the handling of the recent coronavirus announcements and the way Iranian authorities revealed information about the crash of a passenger plane last month.

In early January, Iran's Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 aboard. Iranian authorities initially denied blame before later admitting the plane had been shot down in error, infuriating Iranians who took to the streets in protest. Iran's health minister, Saeed Namaki, made a reference to online rumors about a cover-up by the health ministry on Saturday, saying any cases of coronavirus would be revealed to the public as soon as possible, according to the IRIB news agency.

The coronavirus began in China and has largely been focused there, but it has spread to a growing number of other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sirsa demands action against Punjab DGP for Kartarpur remark

Senior Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act against Punjab Director General of Police DGP, Dinkar Gupta for his reported remark where he said that Kartarpur has the po...

WHO team visits Wuhan city as death toll in China's coronovirus crosses over 2300

A team of WHO experts visited Chinas Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, on Saturday as death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345 with 109 more fatalities reported, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288...

West Indies ease past debutants Thailand in T20 World Cup

Stafanie Taylors all-round class helped West Indies survive a scare against debutants Thailand in their Womens T20 World Cup 2020 opener here on Friday. Thailand chose to bat first but struggled to score heavily at the WACA, leaving teenage...

Guj: 3 dead in blaze in garment label factory in Ahmedabad

Three workers were killed in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a garment labelmanufacturing factory in Ahmedabad on Saturday, an official said.The factory, identified as Lotus Label Industries, is located in Odhav GIDC in Ahmedaba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020