Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 11:34 IST
Quarantine questioned as Japan woman tests positive after leaving ship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan on Sunday confirmed that a woman who tested negative and disembarked from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship later tested positive, raising questions about the effectiveness of the quarantine measures. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has also apologised after 23 passengers were allowed to leave without being properly tested.

The woman in her 60s returned to her home in Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo by train after she disembarked on Wednesday, but she had a fever on Friday and tested positive on Saturday, a local official told AFP. She was the first passenger from the ship to have tested positive in Japan after having been cleared to disembark.

The news comes as infectious disease experts and local officials have questioned the effectiveness of the quarantine period on the vessel. "There has been a judgement that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, but it has now become clear that those people can turn positive," Tochigi governor Tomokazu Fukuda told a press conference late Saturday.

"We call on the government to take additional measures," he said. Japanese authorities have said they made a decision to disembark passengers who tested negative during the quarantine period as they took measures to prevent spread of the virus -- passengers were confined to their cabins, except for brief outings on open deck when they were required to wear gloves and masks and keep their distance from fellow passengers.

However, infectious diseases specialist Kentaro Iwata has said the situation on the ship was "completely chaotic" and violated quarantine procedures, in blunt criticism rarely seen in Japanese officialdom. The Kobe University professor later said he had heard from a colleague on board that quarantine procedures had improved, but still recommended that all those disembarking the ship should be monitored for at least 14 days and should avoid contact with others.

Since Wednesday, about 970 passengers -- who tested negative after the government put the ship under quarantine on February 5 -- have disembarked, according to local media. On Saturday, around 100 more passengers who had reportedly been in close contact with infected people on board were allowed to get off.

They included the last group of Japanese passengers while some foreign passengers were still waiting on board for their governments to send chartered aircraft. With the latest disembarkation, a 14-day quarantine is expected to start for more than 1,000 crew still on board.

Many of them were not placed in isolation as they were needed to keep the ship running -- preparing food and delivering meals to cabins. Critics have charged that they were inadvertently spreading the virus throughout the ship, which has seen more than 600 cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

Kato defended Japan's on-board quarantine, telling a TV program Saturday there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 people at once.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson's Brexit team seeks to evade Irish Sea checks on goods - Sunday Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit team has been ordered to come up with plans to get around the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.Officials in Taskforce Europe, whic...

Avalanche get by Kings in shootout

Joonas Donskoi scored the lone goal in a shootout on a night goalie Pavel Francouz needed just 20 saves as the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 2-1 victory Saturday over the Los Angeles Kings. Ryan Graves scored a second-period goal as the ...

Surging Rangers edge Sharks behind rookie goalie

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves, Jesper Fast scored twice and the New York Rangers continued their surge with a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Shesterkin made 21 saves in the opening 20 minutes, when t...

Lindsay Lohan in talks for supernatural thriller 'Cursed'

Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan is set to star opposite Mickey Rourke in supernatural thriller Cursed. The 33-year-old actor is in final negotiations to board the cast of the film which will be directed by Steven R Monroe, according to The Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020