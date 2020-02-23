Pak officials transferred for failing to maintain protocol during Bushra Bibi's shrine visit

At least 20 Pakistani government officials have been removed from their posts for failing to give the "due protocol" to Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi during her recent visit to a shrine in the country's Punjab province. Bushra on February 20 visited Baba Farid shrine in Punjab's Pakpattan district without informing the administration.

She got infuriated when the security deployed at the shrine's Beheshtee Darwaza did not open it for her immediately, an official said. "She got infuriated when the security deployed at the Beheshtee Darwaza (door to heaven) did not open for her immediately," Gulzar Hussain Shah, the chief administrator of Punjab's Auqaf department, said.

He said some of the employees posted at the Pakpattan districts have been transferred for showing negligence in departmental administrative affairs. In a similar situation previously, at least two police chiefs of the district have been removed in connection with protocol issues during the visit of Bushra Bibi and her other family members to the shrine.

