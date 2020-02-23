Left Menu
Armenia seals Iran border after coronavirus reports

  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:57 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:48 IST
Represetative Image Image Credit: Sotryblocks

Armenia is closing its border with Iran for two weeks and suspending air traffic after reports of coronavirus cases there, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Iran said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom .

