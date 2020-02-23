Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Stranded South Koreans returning home from Israel after virus scare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 00:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 23:29 IST
UPDATE 2-Stranded South Koreans returning home from Israel after virus scare
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some 180 South Koreans were returning home on Sunday after being stranded in Israel when flights between the countries were stopped by Israel due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the Israel Airports Authority said.

Israel said late on Saturday it would bar travel to and from South Korea after a spike in coronavirus cases there. This coincided with news that a group of South Korean pilgrims, of which nine later tested positive for the virus, had toured some of the country's most popular sites earlier in the month, stoking fears of a local outbreak. With limited flight options, it was unclear how the tourists would return home after their original flight was canceled. A spokeswoman for the airports authority said all but 47 had already left the country on indirect flights and the rest were due to depart later on Sunday.

Israeli news website Ynet reported that authorities were looking at the possibility of moving 200 South Korean tourists into quarantine at a military base, apparently referring to a different group. The website later reported that the group of 200 would instead be brought to the airport.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he had ordered South Korea and Japan to be added to a list of Asian countries to which travel to and from Israel was being barred. Others on the list include China and Thailand, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Godrej Properties sells properties worth Rs 3,532 cr during Apr-Dec of FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Comfort and glamour at Dolce & Gabbana as show goes on in Milan

Dolce Gabbana prepared for the winter chill on Sunday, staging a FallWinter 2020 show featuring oversized chunky sweaters, woolly socks, and furry slippers.The Italian fashion houses presentation at Milan Fashion Week came shortly after Gi...

Rugby-I don't need vindication, says Jones after impressive England win

Eddie Jones was delighted with Englands dominant 24-12 win over Ireland on Sunday, particularly their first-half strangulation job, but then had a dig at the critics who have questioned the team since they slipped from their World Cup high....

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Serie A matches among fixtures canceled in Italy after coronavirus outbreak

Four Serie A soccer matches, plus a womens rugby international, were postponed on Sunday because of an outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy.The Italian government had ordered the Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Atalanta v Sassuolo and Ver...

Conservatives claim victory in Iran polls after record low turnout

Irans conservatives claimed victory Sunday in a general election marked by the lowest turnout since the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid public anger against the government, an economic downturn and the disqualification of half the candidates. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020