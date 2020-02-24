Austria stops train from Italy due to coronavirus suspects

Austria has denied entry to a train coming from Italy on suspicion that two travelers might be infected with the coronavirus, tabloid Oe24 said on Sunday, citing security sources.

The train was now waiting at the Brenner Pass on Italian territory. On board were two people with fever, who are suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, Oe24 said on its website.

Austrian police, the interior ministry and the train operator OBB could not immediately be reached for comment.

