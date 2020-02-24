Syrian anti-air defenses activated against attacks near Damascus: state media

Syrian anti-air defenses were activated Sunday against "enemy" attacks near the capital Damascus, the state news agency Sana reported. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks were "probably Israeli air strikes".

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several strong explosions shortly before midnight (2200 GMT).

