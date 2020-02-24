Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama -governor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Alabama
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 06:48 IST
Trump administration backs off sending coronavirus patients to Alabama -governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has backed off plans to quarantine patients from the Diamond Princess cruise ship stricken with coronavirus at a federal facility in Alabama, the state's governor and a U.S. senator said on Sunday.

The news came as worry grew over the spread outside China of the sometimes fatal virus, with a spike in the number of cases found in South Korea, Iran, and Italy. Experts were baffled over outbreaks with no clear link to China. "I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians," Senator Richard Shelby, a Republican from the state, said on Twitter.

Ivey tweeted that she had thanked Trump during a separate phone call. The White House could not immediately be reached for comment. The president departed on Sunday for a trip to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Saturday that it would house American passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had tested positive for coronavirus at a former Army base in Anniston, Alabama. It was unclear where those patients would be quarantined if the plan to house them in Alabama had been scrapped.

More than 630 passengers of the Diamond Princess have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus and at least three have died. The British cruise ship, which sails primarily in Southeast Asia, is quarantined near Tokyo. The government in Seoul has put that country on high alert after the number of infections surged over 600 with six deaths. A focal point was a church in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a 61-year-old member of the congregation with no recent record of overseas travel tested positive for the virus.

In Italy, officials said a third person infected with the flu-like virus had died, while the number of cases jumped above 150 from just three before Friday. Italian health authorities were struggling to find out how the virus started and almost a dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto had been effectively placed under quarantine.

Iran said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths, with most of the infections in the Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom. The virus has killed 2,442 people in China, which has reported 76,936 cases and has slammed the brakes on the world's second-largest economy. It has spread to some 28 other countries and territories, with a death toll of around two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the ...

UPDATE 1-Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire.The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and were herded a...

Lazio on Juve's heels, Roma back winning in Serie A amid coronavirus lockdown

Milan, Feb 24 AFP Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as they stayed one point behind leaders Juventus with a 3-2 win at Genoa, but four Serie A matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northe...

Felix back with a bang as Atletico brush aside Villarreal

Atletico Madrid followed up their surprise win over Liverpool by beating Villarreal in La Liga as Joao Felix marked his return from injury with a first league goal since September. Felix came off the bench at the Wanda Metropolitano after a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020