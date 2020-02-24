People News Roundup: Japanese emperor expresses coronavirus concern and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand: BBC

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC. As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.

Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein asked the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on those counts could put the former movie producer behind bars for life.

Japanese emperor, on birthday, expresses coronavirus concern, looks forward to Olympics

Japanese Emperor Naruhito said on Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed three in Japan and is slowly spreading across the country. Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, ascended the throne last May after his father Akihito became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate. The new emperor and his wife Empress Masako, 56, a former diplomat, have put a more relaxed face on one of the world's oldest monarchies.

