Kuwait, Bahrain announce first coronavirus cases
Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, the countries' health ministries announced, adding all had come from Iran. Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one in citizens who had returned home from the Islamic republic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
