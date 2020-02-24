Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:21 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

* The virus has killed 2,442 and infected 76,936 people in China, and slammed the brakes on the world's second-largest economy.

* Large parts of China relaxed curbs on transport and movement of people on Monday as only 11 new cases were reported outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

* However, international worries about the spread of coronavirus outside China grew, with the World Health Organization (WHO) expressing concern about the number of cases with no clear epidemiological link.

* Outside China, the outbreak has spread to about 29 countries and territories, with a death toll of about two dozen, according to a Reuters tally.

* Italy is battling the largest flare-up of the disease yet seen in Europe, with three people dying of the illness since Friday and more than 150 cases reported.

* Almost a dozen towns in Lombardy and Veneto with a combined population of some 50,000 have effectively been placed under quarantine as authorities struggled to find out how the outbreak started.

* South Korea reported 161 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infected patients to 763 on Monday, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.

* Iran said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths.

* Kuwait and Bahrain recorded their first cases - three and one, respectively - all involving people who had visited Iran. Afghanistan also reported its first case.

* Iraq shut a border crossing with Kuwait to travelers and trade at Kuwait's request.

* Hong Kong said it had 74 confirmed cases, up from 69 on Saturday. The death toll is three.

* Qatar will ask passengers from Iran and South Korea to remain in home isolation or a quarantine facility for 14 days, Qatar Airways said on Monday.

* South Korean airlines said they are suspending flights to Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with the largest number of coronavirus cases, for the time being.

* French minister said on Monday he saw no need to shut transport borders between France and Italy despite the spread of coronavirus.

* A third passenger from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan died on Sunday.

* In England, four passengers evacuated from the cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus.

* The Trump administration has backed off plans to quarantine patients from the cruise ship at a federal facility in Alabama.

* Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund predicted the outbreak would lower China's growth this year to 5.6% and shave 0.1 percentage points from global growth.

* Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies vowed to monitor the virus impact on global growth and act if needed.

* China will intensify efforts to help cushion the blow to the economy from the virus that authorities are still trying to control, President Xi Jinping said.

* China's trade council says 3,325 force majeure certificates have been issued to protect firms from legal damages stemming from the outbreak as of Feb. 21, covering contracts worth around 270 billion yuan ($38.43 billion).

* South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said the country may consider the supplementary budget to head off virus impact.

* Argentine beef exports to its top buyer China fell almost a third in January due to a price dispute with importers and the effects of the outbreak.

* Global shares and oil slid while safe-haven gold surged as the spread of the coronavirus outside China darkened the outlook for world growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Following removal of standardised assessments, UK special school pupils are 'treated differently': Study

After the removal of standardised assessments that were used to evaluate the performance of children with intellectual disabilities, a recent study has shown that such children at special schools in the UK are again being treated differentl...

Govt working on return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Koul

The government is working on the return of migrant Kashmiri pandits to the Valley soon with honour and dignity in a secured environment, said a senior BJP leader. BJP general secretary Organisation Ashok Koul also asked the displaced commun...

Long live our friendship: PM Modi hails India-US bilateral partnership alongside Trump at Motera

Long live our friendship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the bilateral partnership between India and the United States, adding that US President Donald Trumps two-day visit at the beginning of a decade is a very big opportun...

India requests UK museum for ancient idol 'stolen' from Tamil Nadu temple

India has made a formal request for a 15th century bronze idol believed to be stolen from a temple in Tamil Nadu and found its way to a UK museum through auction. The statue of Saint Tirumankai Alvar was acquired by the Ashmolean Museum at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020