China's Xianning city says worried about rebound of confirmed coronavirus cases

The Chinese city of Xianning in Hubei province is worried about a potential rebound of confirmed coronavirus cases, authorities said, and will continue to take close monitoring and tight control measures over the epidemic.

The city's mayor, Wang Yuanhe, made the comments at a news briefing on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.