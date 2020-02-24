Left Menu
Expelled Wall Street Journal reporters leave China after headline row

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Two Wall Street Journal reporters left China on Monday after being expelled over a controversial headline in an op-ed that angered Beijing. Three reporters were ordered out of the country last week over what Beijing deemed a racist headline that the journalists were not involved in writing -- marking one of the harshest moves against foreign media in years.

But analysts noted that the decision to revoke their credentials came a day after Washington tightened rules on Chinese state media operating in the United States -- raising suspicion that Beijing had retaliated. The Journal opinion piece -- headlined "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia" -- was written by a US professor who criticized the Chinese government's initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.

China's foreign ministry said it was "racially discriminatory", and as the newspaper wouldn't apologize, the three China-based reporters had their press cards revoked. Deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both US nationals, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were given five days to leave the country, according to the Journal.

The three journalists work for The Wall Street Journal's news section, which is not linked to the editorial and opinion pages. A letter from 53 Journal reporters and editors called for the newspaper's leadership to apologize, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times, saying the headline was "derogatory".

An AFP reporter saw Chin and Wen, wearing face masks, check-in for their flight at Beijing's main international airport and then pass through security. Deng, the third journalist affected, had been reporting from Wuhan -- the epicenter of the virus outbreak which has killed over 2,500 people.

The Journal confirmed to AFP that she was still in the quarantined city. The newspaper's publisher said the outlet was "deeply disappointed" with China's decision and that none of the journalists being expelled had "any involvement" with the opinion piece in question.

The phrase "sick man of Asia" originally referred to China in the late 19th and early 20th century, when it was exploited by foreign powers during a period sometimes called the country's "century of humiliation". China's move to force out the three journalists marks a drastic escalation in pressure on the international media.

Multiple foreign reporters have been effectively made to leave the country over the past five years. But the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said China had not outright expelled a foreign correspondent since 1998.

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

India set to rank among top 3 economies in world: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that India is set to rank among top three economies in the world and technology will play a big role in that journey. There is no doubt in anyones mind on India becoming the third-la...

WRAPUP 7-Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.The s...

Congress MLAs stage walkout from UP Assembly

Congress legislators staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday after alleging that they had not received satisfactory answers over farmers issues raised by them. Congress leaders staged a walkout after Finance Minister in t...

Following removal of standardised assessments, UK special school pupils are 'treated differently': Study

After the removal of standardised assessments that were used to evaluate the performance of children with intellectual disabilities, a recent study has shown that such children at special schools in the UK are again being treated differentl...
