Two Indians jailed in Dubai for assaulting compatriot

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:30 IST
Two Indian workers in the UAE have been jailed to two years each for beating up a compatriot and stealing his belongings, including passport, after he objected to being underpaid for his work, according to a media report. The Dubai Court of First Instance also ordered their deportation after completion of the jail term. They were not named in the report.

The duo, aged 27 and 21 years, has also been charged with theft and sexual assault. According to a report in the Khaleej Times on Sunday, the convicts on November 19, along with other runaway men, also stole the victim's mobile phone along with his passport, stripped and filmed him in order to prevent him from reporting to the police.

"I arrived at the Dubai International Airport on a visit visa in May last year. An Indian worker got me a job at a construction site for Dh1,500 per month. But I was paid only Dh100 or Dh50," the 24-year-old complainant told the court. The victim said that he threatened the men to report to the police if he did not get full payment for his work.

"The two accused, and other men, pulled me inside a building in Al Rafaa. They all punched and kicked me," he said on the attack on November 19. The group then stripped and filmed him and threatened to circulate the clip on social media if he tried to seek police help, the report said.

The accused were arrested on the victim's complaint at Al Rafaa police station.

