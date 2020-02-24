REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.

INDIA-USA-TRUMP/ Tens of thousands of Indians pack into stadium to greet Trump

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people packed into a stadium in western India to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday as he began his first official visit to the country at a time when relations that have been buffeted by a trade dispute. U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING/ Seven wounded in shooting at flea market in Houston

A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston on Sunday, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community, with a suspect being taken into custody at the scene. USA-ELECTION/

Sanders' Democratic rivals seek to slow his momentum after his big win in Nevada caucuses NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - As Bernie Sanders looked to cement his front-runner status in the U.S. Democratic presidential race after his dominant win in Nevada, his rivals sought in rallies on Sunday to blunt his momentum ahead of 15 nominating contests in the next 10 days.

BUSINESS CARGILL-PLANT-BASED/

Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground “fake meat” products in April, the company said on Monday, challenging Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods for sales in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants.

CHINA-HEALTH-SOUTHKOREA-BUSINESS/ Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

SEOUL (Reuters) - Some South Korean workers at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are staying home as a precautionary measure as corporate Korea scrambles to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from causing widespread disruption in its home market. ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-ALBUM/ BTS says new album tells of conquering doubts and fears

SEOUL (Reuters) - The young stars in South Korean boy band BTS said on Monday the theme of their new album dealt with how they overcame doubts and fears encountered since they burst on the K-Pop scene seven years ago. SPORTS

TENNIS-DUBAI/ Djokovic surprised by Federer knee surgery news

MUMBAI (Reuters) - News of Roger Federer’s knee surgery caught Novak Djokovic by surprise and the world number one said he hoped to see his Swiss rival back on court soon as the sport needs him. CHINA-HEALTH-OLYMPICS/

China's Tokyo run-up stalled by coronavirus outbreak The outbreak of the coronavirus has disrupted China’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, barring athletes from overseas-based competitions and forcing sports authorities into makeshift arrangements five months before the Games.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG (PIX) Buttigieg seeks to court South Carolina black voters with his veteran status

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is turning to a familiar group to help solve his lack of support among black voters in South Carolina: the military community. Buttigieg campaigns throughout the day in Charleston, South Carolina including joining striking South Carolina McDonald’s workers demanding a $15 minimum wage at 1:30 PM ET. 24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/AUSTRIA Government meeting on coronavirus response

Austria's government holds a meeting to discuss measures to guard against the coronavirus outbreak. Austria has not yet had any confirmed cases and is watching a rash of cases in neighbouring Italy with concern. 24 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SAUDI-RIGHTS/ (PIX) (TV) Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister addresses the U.N. Human Rights council

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Alsaud, addresses the U.N. Human Rights council 24 Feb 07:50 ET / 12:50 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV) Tenth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the tenth Democratic debate at The Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Twitter will be a debate partner. Feb 25

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV) Hearings in extradition case of Wikileaks' Julian Assange

Full extradition hearings of Wikileaks' Julian Assange starts at Woolwich Crown Court. Starts Monday and lasts until Friday. Feb 25

INDIA-USA/TRUMP (PIX) (TV) U.S. President Donald Trump visits New Delhi

U.S. President Donald Trump starts visit to New Delhi, where he is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian executives. Feb 25

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-POLL Reuters/Ipsos poll: 2020 Democratic presidential candidates

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release it's weekly measurement of support for candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Feb 25

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-QUOTES Key quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Key quotes from the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina Feb 25

IRELAND-POLITICS/ Ireland's Fianna Fail, Fine Gael meet for initial government talks

The leaders of Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, two of the three largest parties to emerge from a Feb. 8 election and the only two willing to consider working together, due to meet for the first time early in the week for what they describe as exploratory talks as likely weeks-long negotiations to form a government step up. Feb 25

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS Spot analysis for Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina

Spot analysis for Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina Feb 25

ECOPETROL-COLOMBIA/ Ecopetrol publishes financial results for 2019

State-owned oil company Ecopetrol will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year. It will also reveal its business plan for 2020-2022. Feb 25

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/WHO (PIX) (TV)

Briefing from WHO-China mission investigating coronavirus outbreak The WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19 will hold a technical briefing in Beijing after finishing its investigation of the coronavirus outbreak. Liang Wannian of China's National Health Commission and Bruce Aylward, the WHO team's leader, will speak.

24 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT MARIJUANA-SENIORS/ (PIX)

Increasing numbers of older Baby Boomers are using marijuana -study In just four years, marijuana use grew by 75% among Americans aged 65 and older, according to a new study, and researchers expressed concern over a lack of information on the potential health implications. The findings were to be published on Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/SINGAPORE (PIX) (TV)

Singapore's Bangladeshi workers head home as coronavirus shakes community Some Bangladeshi workers in Singapore have left the country or been told to stay home after a coronavirus outbreak struck some migrant construction workers. The migrant workers often live in close-knit, cramped conditions in which virus' thrive and their families thousands of miles away have been urging them to return home.

25 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT EUROPE-WEATHER/DENNIS-BRITAIN

Flood warnings after Storm Dennis Flood warnings after Storm Dennis hits the UK

Feb 25 ENVIRONMENT-CROPS/ARCTIC (PIX)

Doomsday Arctic vault to receive rare consignment of seeds A batch of crop seeds from across the globe, including from the Cherokee Nation in the United States and the Prince of Wales' property, will be deposited on Tuesday in a "doomsday vault" built in an Arctic mountainside to safeguard global supplies.

Feb 25 BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUAWEI TECH-LAUNCH/ (PIX) (TV) Huawei streams product launch event after MWC cancelled in Barcelona

Chinese smartphone and telecoms equipment maker Huawei streams keynote presentation and product launch from Barcelona after the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress due to the coronavirus outbreak 24 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CANADA-CRUDE/OILSANDS Cancelled Canadian oil project underscores global struggle to balance energy growth, climate

Teck Resources’ decision to back away from a major oil project in Canada – and write down a $1 billion investment – stands as yet another headache for Canada’s struggling oil sector. But the company’s decision goes deeper than that, underscoring how most major oil-producing countries worldwide have failed to articulate clear goals for reining in fossil fuel demand and production growth as global warming worsens – leaving numerous projects in limbo and frustrating communities that rely on oil and gas for economic development. 24 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on economy at NABE event

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the National Association for Business Economics 36th annual economic policy conference, "20/20 Vision: Examining Policy Prescriptions in an Election Year," in Washington. 24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

TURKEY-CENBANK/GOVERNOR Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal speaks in a meeting in western Turkey

Turkish central bank governor Murat Uysal speaks in a meeting in Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Feb 25

GAZPROM NEFT-RESULTS/ Gazprom neft reports 2019 IFRS results

Feb 25 CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV) Jury continues deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial. 24 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-COURT/PIPELINE Supreme Court hears fight over $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline

The Supreme Court hears an appeal by Dominion Energy Inc and President Donald Trump’s administration of a lower court ruling that halted construction on a $7.5 billion natural gas pipeline due to run underneath a section of the popular Appalachian Trail in rural Virginia. 24 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

PEOPLE-JUSSIE SMOLLETT (PIX) Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment on new hoax charges

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is due in court for arraignment on renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police of being attacked in a hate crime that he allegedly staged in a bid to advance his career. 24 Feb 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX) Ex-University of Texas tennis coach faces sentencing in college admissions scandal

The former head coach of the men’s tennis team at the University of Texas at Austin is scheduled to be sentenced after admitting that he accepted a $100,000 bribe as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scheme. Michael Centers is among five coaches at universities nationally who have pleaded guilty to participating in a high-profile U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents including celebrities and corporate executives. 24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-SPEECH U.S. top court weighs prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration

U.S. Supreme Court hears bid by President Donald Trump's administration to resurrect federal law that makes it felony to encourage illegal immigrants to come or stay in United States after it was struck down by lower court as violating free-speech rights. Feb 25

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at event at presidential palace Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at an event at the presidential palace and may comment on the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

24 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SPORTS

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV) Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. 24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS AFRICA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

East Africa braces as next locust plague looms, supplies run out As a plague of locusts devastates crops around the Red Sea, countries on the frontline are running out of vital supplies. Kenya ran out of pesticides. Ethiopia needs more planes. Somalia and Yemen, wracked by civil war, can't offer security to exterminators. Governments across the region are scrambling to deal with the outbreak.

Feb 25

