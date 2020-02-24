Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At talks, Libyan government demands Haftar forces withdraw

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:55 IST
UPDATE 1-At talks, Libyan government demands Haftar forces withdraw
military commander Khalifa Haftar (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya's government took a firm position at peace talks in Switzerland on Monday, demanding that renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar withdraw from the ramparts of the capital and describing him as a "war criminal".

The internationally recognized government nearly walked out of talks last week aimed at creating a ceasefire in Tripoli, which eastern commander Haftar has been trying to capture. The government blamed Haftar's forces for shelling Tripoli's port shortly after the talks got underway. Since being persuaded by a U.N. envoy to stay, the government side has taken a hard line in public, saying there can be no deal while Haftar's forces remain in place.

"Our delegation is insisting that forces of Haftar have to withdraw from where they are now," foreign affairs minister Mohamed Syala told journalists. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj labeled Haftar a "war criminal" at a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council, held in the same headquarters building where the peace talks have taken place.

"Children have lost their right to education due to the shelling and the closure of schools because of the attacker and those who fund the attacker and provide weapons, these must be held accountable," Serraj told the forum. Nearly nine years since NATO-backed rebels overthrew dictator Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is still without a central authority in control of its towns and cities. Armed groups patrol the streets, while rival governments are in place in Tripoli and the east.

The most powerful figure in the east, Haftar, launched a bid last year to capture the capital in the west. He has the support of countries including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia, while the Tripoli government is backed by Turkey. Syala said he was "astonished" that the international community had not forced Haftar to reopen oil fields that he has shut in recent weeks and end a blockade that has cut off nearly all of Libya's access to funds.

He said one reason could be a desire by big countries to keep oil prices high, "and if that's the reason it is inhuman".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

OFB, Defence Public Sectors give presentations on projects to Rajnath Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reviewed the performance of the Ordnance Factory Board OFB and Defence Public Sector Undertakings Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited BEL, Bharat Earth Movers Limited BEML and Bhar...

Drug pricing review group signs deal with Aetion for patient data

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review ICER, a small but influential Boston-based research group, has signed a deal with private technology company Aetion to help it use patient health data in its reports on whether individual drugs...

President Trump leaves for New Delhi from Agra

Having visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, US President Donald Trump left for New Delhi on Monday evening. President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, had arrived in Agra to visit Taj Mahal earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020