Libya's warring sides propose draft ceasefire deal: UN

  • PTI
  • Geneva
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:17 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@GhassanSalame)

Libya's warring sides have proposed a draft ceasefire agreement that would see the United Nations monitor the safe return of civilians to their homes, the UN said Monday. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it would facilitate the ceasefire process alongside a military commission with members from both sides.

The announcement came after a second round of indirect military talks in Geneva between Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar's forces. The talks, mediated by UN envoy Ghassan Salame, are aimed at brokering lasting ceasefire to fighting that has left more than 1,000 people dead and displaced some 140,000 since last April, according to the UN.

Several rounds of talks focused on economic issues, including fairer distribution of Libya's oil wealth, have also taken place in Egypt and Tunisia, and talks towards a political solution are scheduled to start in Geneva on Wednesday. UNSMIL said it and the two parties had "prepared a draft ceasefire agreement to facilitate the safe return of civilians to their areas with the implementation of a joint monitoring mechanism".

"The two parties agreed to present the draft agreement to their respective leaderships for further consultations and to meet again next month," the statement said. The next meeting would be dedicated to drawing up terms of reference for the committee in charge of the implementation of the agreement, it said.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival armed factions still vying for power. In the latest outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched his offensive on Tripoli last April but after rapid advances, his forces stalled on the edges of the capital.

