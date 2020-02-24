UPDATE 1-Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran - TV

Oman's Health Ministry on Monday reported the first two cases of coronavirus infections in the Gulf Arab state, Oman TV said.

The two Omani women diagnosed with the disease had visited Iran, it said. They are in stable condition, it added. Oman's civil aviation authority halted all flights between the sultanate and Iran, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.