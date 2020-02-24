Seventh person dies in coronavirus outbreak in Italy - ANSA news agency

A seventh person has died in the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, news agency ANSA said on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 220.

ANSA said the latest person to die was an 80-year-old man who had been taken to hospital last week in Lodi after suffering a heart attack. Doctors believe he caught the virus there from another patient.

