Car hits crowd at German carnival; several injured

Police in Germany says several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a Carnival procession.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Police said they couldn't immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread "unconfirmed reports" about the incident, which happened early Monday afternoon.

