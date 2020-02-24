The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad said on Monday it had ended its "military response" against Israel after two days of Gaza rockets and Israeli airstrikes. The group's armed wing said it had halted its attacks, which is called a response to Israel's killing of an Islamic Jihad member at the Israel-Gaza border on Sunday morning.

The hostilities escalated and saw Israel carry out airstrikes which killed two suspected Islamic Jihad militants outside Damascus late on Sunday. Rockets continued to be fired from Gaza on Monday with Israel striking back with airstrikes and tank shelling.

