Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:37 IST
Car hits crowd at Carnival in German town; dozens injured

Berlin, Feb 24 (AP) A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people at a Carnival parade in a small German town Monday, injuring dozens of people including children, police said. The driver was arrested, but police couldn't immediately provide details about the man's motivations for crashing into the celebrations in Volkmarsen, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) southwest of Berlin.

“We are working on the assumption that it was a deliberate act,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said, but added that further details of the driver's motives weren't yet known. Hinn said that “there were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children." Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Emergency responders set up a makeshift clinic in a town pharmacy to treat casualties with minor injuries, the regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported. Witnesses said the car drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, according to the paper. Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local license plates on a sidewalk, its front windshield badly smashed and hood dented, and its hazard lights blinking, while emergency crews walked by. Forensic experts could be seen taking photos and measurements around the crashed car, walking around fragments of Carnival costumes that littered the ground.

The crash came amid the height of Germany's celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz. Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Police in Western Hesse state tweeted that all other Carnival parades in the state Monday were ended after the crash as a precaution. Police shut down the area to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash. Police said they couldn't immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports." (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia condemns Delhi violence, appeals for peace

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat ill-intentioned forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion. Expressing deep condolences over the death of...

Only permanent residents of state entitled to reservation in govt services: Jharkhand HC

Jharkhand High Court on Monday barred people from other states from availing reservation in government services. The court passed the order by a majority of 21, on a plea by Ranjit Kumar, a permanent resident of Bihar who had sought reserva...

Women changed 'course of history' with Weinstein sex crimes trial: top prosecutor

New York, Feb 24 AFP Manhattans top prosecutor Cyrus Vance praised the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein -- convicted Monday on two charges of sexual assault and rape -- for changing the course of history in prosecuting sex crime...

Airlines plunge as Italian coronavirus outbreak threatens longer crisis

European budget airlines bore the brunt of Mondays plunge in global stock markets as the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy pointed to a longer, deeper crisis than many have banked on. EasyJet dropped 16.4 and Ryanair 13.5 as airlines were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020