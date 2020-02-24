Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero or criminal? Court hears 2 views of WikiLeaks' Assange

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:43 IST
Hero or criminal? Court hears 2 views of WikiLeaks' Assange

London, Feb 24 (AP) Truth-telling journalist or reckless criminal: A British judge was given two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's long-awaited extradition hearing began Monday in a London court. A lawyer for the US authorities, who want to try Assange on espionage charges, said the Australian computer expert was an “ordinary” criminal whose publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents put many people at risk of torture and death.

“Reporting or journalism is not an excuse for criminal activities or a license to break ordinary criminal laws," said James Lewis, a British lawyer representing the US government. Assange's lawyer countered that the WikiLeaks publisher was being victimized by a “lawless” American government that wanted to make an example of him.

Attorney Edward Fitzgerald also said the “inhuman” conditions Assange would face in an American prison put him at high risk of suicide. Dozens of Assange supporters protested outside the high-security Woolwich Crown Court, chanting and setting off a horn as District Judge Vanessa Baraitser began hearing the case, which is due to last several months.

Assange, 48, watched proceedings from the dock in the courtroom — he was brought there from Belmarsh Prison next door. He complained that he was having difficulty concentrating and called the noise from outside “not helpful.” Assange has been indicted in the US on 18 charges over the publication of classified documents. Prosecutors say he conspired with U.S. army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password and hack into a Pentagon computer and release secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange argues he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection, and says the leaked documents exposed U.S. military wrongdoing. Among the files published by WikiLeaks was video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists. But Lewis said Assange was guilty of “straightforward" criminal activity in trying to hack the computer. And he said WikiLeaks' activities created a “grave and imminent risk” to U.S. intelligence sources in Afghanistan and Iraq. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan...

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. (AFP) NSA

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. AFP NSA...

Case registered over CAA protest march in Delhi's Hauz Rani

A case has been registered in connection with a protest march against the citizenship law in south Delhis Hauz Rani a day ago, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the people who participated in the protest, mobilised the cr...

Sonia condemns Delhi violence, appeals for peace

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat ill-intentioned forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion. Expressing deep condolences over the death of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020