Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE

Images of Weinstein's feeble entrances into court rocketed around social media: a disheveled man slouched over a walker, trailed by his lead defense lawyer, a woman. "I think he's taken some good acting tips," quipped Rose McGowan, an actress who has accused Weinstein of rape. She is one of more than 80 women since 2017 to accuse the former producer of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, who made his mark with critically acclaimed films such as "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. The trial, which began on Jan. 6, is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men of misconduct.

McGowan staged a protest outside the court, along with actress Rosanna Arquette and other Weinstein accusers, demanding accountability. "As we stand here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces," said Arquette, referencing the #TimesUp movement that opposes sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination.

THE ACCUSERS Haleyi, a former production assistant, cried as she testified that she accepted an invitation to Weinstein's Manhattan home in 2006. Haleyi said Weinstein lunged at her, backed her into a bedroom and forcibly performed oral sex on her, yanking out her tampon.

Under questioning from Weinstein's attorneys, Haleyi acknowledged that she accepted trips to Los Angeles and London from Weinstein after the attack, in part because she needed work, and signed messages to him with "lots of love." The other accuser, Mann, described Weinstein as a "Jekyll and Hyde:" Charming in public but often showing terrifying anger when they were alone.

Mann said that soon after meeting Weinstein she entered into an extremely degrading relationship with him that never included intercourse until, she alleged, he raped her in 2013. Weinstein's defense team repeatedly suggested that Mann willingly had sex with Weinstein to advance her career. On cross-examination, Mann was shown an email she wrote in 2014 in which she described Weinstein as a "pseudo father."

Under prosecution questioning, Mann described Weinstein's genitals as "deformed." OTHER WITNESSES

Prosecutors were allowed to introduce evidence of alleged attacks on other women, even though the incidents did not result in charges against Weinstein. "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra testified that Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago.

Costume designer Dawn Dunning said Weinstein groped her in 2004 and offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex with him and his assistant, which she refused. "This is how this industry works," she said he told her. Tarale Wulff testified she was a waitress when Weinstein invited her to read for a movie role. She was instructed to go to his home, where he pushed her onto a bed. She said Weinstein told her not to worry because he had a vasectomy, then raped her.

Lauren Young testified that the film producer trapped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, masturbated in front of her while groping her breasts, and told her: “This is what all the actresses do to make it.” She is one of two accusers in a separate sexual assault case against Weinstein in Los Angeles.

Young was also questioned about the appearance of Weinstein's body. She said of his penis: "It looked like it had been cut and sewn back on." Later, the jury was shown photos of Weinstein naked. The defense said in an email that the photos were introduced to "shame" him.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Weinstein had abused his power and counted on his victims never coming forward. “The defendant not only ran roughshod over the dignity and the very lives of these witnesses, but he also underestimated them,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi.

DEFENSE WITNESSES Writer Paul Feldsher testified for the defense that Sciorra told him she had "done this crazy thing with Harvey," and that he understood her to mean that she had "fooled around with him." Feldsher said that he had no indication it was a negative experience.

On cross-examination, he acknowledged sending Weinstein text messages disparaging Sciorra in harsh language, calling her “full of shit” and “an asshole.” Elizabeth Loftus, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, told jurors that people’s memories can become distorted after the fact and testified that strong emotions around a memory were no guarantee of its accuracy. .

Actress Talita Maia, a former friend of Mann, and Thomas Richards, Mann's former agent, testified that Mann showed no signs of distress hours after she was allegedly raped. During closing arguments Weinstein's lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, urged jurors to put aside their emotions and told them they were the "last line of defense" against an "overzealous" media and prosecution.

Weinstein never took the stand, although he told reporters outside court that he had wanted to. His lawyers said the prosecution case was so weak that they did not need his testimony. THE VERDICT

On Monday, Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and third-degree rape. He faces up to 25 years in prison, a victory for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men. The jury acquitted Weinstein on two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence, and first-degree rape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan...

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. (AFP) NSA

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. AFP NSA...

Case registered over CAA protest march in Delhi's Hauz Rani

A case has been registered in connection with a protest march against the citizenship law in south Delhis Hauz Rani a day ago, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the people who participated in the protest, mobilised the cr...

Sonia condemns Delhi violence, appeals for peace

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat ill-intentioned forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion. Expressing deep condolences over the death of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020