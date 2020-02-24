Left Menu
Development News Edition

Croatia's president condemns burning of gay couple effigy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:45 IST
Croatia's president condemns burning of gay couple effigy

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Croatia's president on Monday condemned the burning of an effigy of two men and a child at a festival weeks after the country's highest court ruled that same-sex couples could foster children.

Zoran Milanovic said the burning of the effigy, which depicted two men kissing, at a festival in southern Croatia on Sunday was "inhumane and totally unacceptable". Organisers of the event in the town of Imotski "deserve the strongest condemnation of the public because hatred for others, intolerance and inhumanity are not and will not be a Croatian tradition", Milanovic posted on his verified Facebook page.

The Imotski carnival organisers did not respond to a request for comment via their Facebook page. Croatia legalised gay sex in 1977, but the country remains deeply conservative, with more than 80% of the population adhering to Catholicism, according to a 2011 census.

Almost two-thirds of Croatians voted in a 2013 referendum in favour of a motion that enshrined marriage in the country's constitution as between a man and a woman. Same-sex couples can enter into legal partnerships, but the country has stopped short of allowing gay marriages.

Gay couples do not have the right to adopt, but earlier this year, Croatia's highest court ruled that they could become foster parents. Croatia has a long tradition of burning effigies of politicians and other public figures as part of its countrywide carnival celebrations, and it is not the first time the festivities have sparked controversy.

In February 2018, party-goers at a festival in Kastela, a popular destination for tourists on the Dalmatian coast, set fire to a replica of the country's first children's picture book depicting same-sex parenting, "My Rainbow Family". Brian Finnegan, a spokesman for LGBT+ rights organisation ILGA-Europe, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the burning of the effigy represented "another sign of the rise in hate in Europe that is being fuelled by anti-LGBT rhetoric".

"This is a clear expression of hatred," Finnegan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC confirms 14 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country apart from the 39 cases among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan...

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. (AFP) NSA

Harvey Weinstein in custody until sentencing March 11. AFP NSA...

Case registered over CAA protest march in Delhi's Hauz Rani

A case has been registered in connection with a protest march against the citizenship law in south Delhis Hauz Rani a day ago, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the people who participated in the protest, mobilised the cr...

Sonia condemns Delhi violence, appeals for peace

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and defeat ill-intentioned forces that seek to divide the country on the basis of religion. Expressing deep condolences over the death of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020