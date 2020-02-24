Wife of NBA star Kobe Bryant sues helicopter operator after crash that killed him
The wife of NBA star Kobe Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of a helicopter that crashed, killing him, his daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.
News of the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court surfaced as thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Center to pay homage to Bryant and his daughter nearly a month after their deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
