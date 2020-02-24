Protestors outside UNHRC headquarters use posters, props to recreate Pak Army's atrocities

Several protestors gathered outside the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) headquarter in Geneva, displaying a cage-like structure incarcerating mannequins portraying women in a symbolic enactment of the atrocities carried out by the Pakistani Army. The scenario displayed the atrocities and sufferings of women and children in the hands of the Pakistani Army.

The mannequins surrounding the prison had masks of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed. The protest was held at a time when the 43rd session of the UNHRC was underway in Geneva.

Pakistan for long has been criticised over its practice of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by international bodies and local human rights organisations that dare to speak out on the issue. Meanwhile, a banner with the slogan -- 'Pakistan Army Stop Supporting Terrorism' -- was also displayed outside the UNHRC headquarters.

The slogan was written in bold white letters against a red background, and was displayed as a mark of protest against the Pakistani Army, which is continually accused of supporting terrorism and harboring terrorists in the country's soil, in addition to committing gross human rights violations against Baloch, Pashtuns, Ahmediyas, Sindhis and other minorities in Pakistan. The demonstration of such banners is a clear example that the people in Pakistan and outside are not happy and they want their voice to be heard not only by their homeland but by the International Community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.