Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia strikes kill 5 civilians as Syria regime advances: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 01:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 01:39 IST
Russia strikes kill 5 civilians as Syria regime advances: monitor

Beirut, Feb 25 (AFP) - Five civilians were killed in Russian air strikes backing Syrian regime forces as they chipped away at the country's last major rebel bastion in fighting that cost dozens of lives Monday, a war monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the air raids hit the Jabal al-Zawiya area on the edge of the jihadist-dominated northwestern province of Idlib.

In fighting on the ground, regime forces gained ground in the southern part of Idlib, the Britain-based monitor said. They seized 10 towns and villages south of the M4 highway linking the coastal regime stronghold of Latakia to government-held second city Aleppo since Sunday, it said.

Nearly 50 fighters were killed on several fronts in the Idlib region, according to the Observatory, including 21 pro-regime fighters, as well as 27 jihadists and allied Turkey-backed rebels. State news agency SANA, for its part, said "units of the Syrian army continued to progress in the south of Idlib" province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the regime's aim was to wrest back control of stretches of the M4 still under the control of jihadists and allied rebels. That would require operations against the towns of Ariha and Jisr al-Shughur, both along the M4.

Analysts expect a tough battle for Jisr al-Shughur, held by the jihadist Turkestan Islamic Party whose fighters mainly hail from China's Uighur Muslim minority. They are allied to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate which dominates the Idlib region.

Loyalist forces have already taken back control of another key commercial artery running through northwest Syria -- the M5 that connects the capital with Aleppo. They have also secured the region around the northern city, a major pre-war industrial hub.

Regime forces have since December clawed back chunks of the Idlib region, forcing close to a million people to flee their homes and shelters amid bitter cold. The United Nations said Monday that the latest fighting was coming "dangerously close" to encampments of the displaced, risking an imminent "bloodbath".

Mark Cutts, a UN's humanitarian coordinator, also told reporters in Geneva that the world body was trying to double aid deliveries across a border crossing with Turkey from 50 to 100 trucks a day. Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

(AFP) RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New U.S. rule targeting poor immigrants sows fear, confusion, advocates say

The Trump administration rolled out a new immigration policy on Monday that bars people deemed likely to require government benefits such as housing and food assistance from obtaining permanent residency in the United States.Local and state...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide; gold spikes as virus fears grip markets

Stocks across the globe were on track to fall by the most in two years on Monday and oil prices tumbled as a jump in coronavirus cases outside of China drove investors to the perceived safety of gold and government bonds on fears of the imp...

UPDATE 2-France will back Lebanon, including an IMF plan - Le Maire

France is looking at options to help Lebanon recover from its financial crisis, including an International Monetary Fund IMF programme if Beirut seeks one, a minister said on Monday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also told reporter...

Report: NFL reinstates LB Burfict for 2020 season

The NFL quietly reinstated linebacker Vontaze Burfict from suspension last month, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Playing for the then-Oakland Raiders, Burfict was suspended for the final 12 games of the 2019 season after his he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020