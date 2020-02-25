Left Menu
Mainland China reports 508 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 24, deaths up by 71

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 06:32 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 06:24 IST
Mainland China had 508 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday, up from 409 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 77,658.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 2,663 as of the end of Monday, up by 71 from the previous day. The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 68 new deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 56 people died.

