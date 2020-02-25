Left Menu
Erdogan says two Turkish soldiers were killed in Libya

  25-02-2020 12:55 IST
  25-02-2020 12:37 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that two Turkish soldiers have been killed in Libya, where Ankara has sent troops and Syrian fighters to support the internationally recognized government in the north African state's conflict.

Erdogan did not say when the soldiers died. On Saturday the Turkish president acknowledged an unspecified number of troops had been killed in Libya.

