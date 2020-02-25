Four students arrested for showing black flags to PM Oli

Four student leaders of Samajwadi Party, a key Madhesi party, were arrested on Monday for showing black flags to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli during an anti-government protest in Pokhara. The members of the party’s student wing had gathered outside the entrance gate of Pokhara City Hall, chanting slogans over corruption allegations against the government.

The protestors raised slogans about the recent audiotape controversy involving the former Information Minister and NCP leader Gokul Baskota and handing over the public land to Yeti Holdings Company. Oli was in Pokhara, the famous tourist spot of Western Nepal, to address Gandaki Provincial Meeting.

The agitators were chanting slogans against the recent security printing press deal between Nepal government and Swiss Government. Those arrested during the anti-government protest include Netra Chapagain and Resham Thapa, student leaders aligned to the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress president and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, alleged that several other ministers including the Prime Minister himself could be involved in the Rs 700 million commission deal. Addressing a meeting in Lumbini of Western Nepal on Tuesday former Prime Minister Deuba said one single individual could not have been involved in such a huge bribery deal, others also must have been involved in it. He also demanded impartial investigation into the matter.

