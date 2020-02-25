World 'simply not ready' for virus spread: WHO China mission chief
Geneva, Feb 25 (AFP) The world is "simply not ready" to rein in the new coronavirus outbreak, the head of a joint WHO-China mission of experts said Tuesday, urging countries to learn from China's expertise.
"You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale... and it has to be done fast," Bruce Aylward told reporters in Geneva, insisting countries everywhere have to "be ready as if this hits us tomorrow". (AFP)
NSA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Geneva
- China
- WHO
- Bruce Aylward
- NSA
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-China reports 97 new coronavirus deaths on mainland on Sunday, toll rises to 908
WRAPUP 1-WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll tops 900
UPDATE 1-China reports 97 new coronavirus deaths on mainland on Sunday, toll rises to 908
WRAPUP 6-'Enemy of mankind': Coronavirus deaths top SARS as China returns to work
China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm -Ministry