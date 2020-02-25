World 'simply not ready' for virus spread: WHO China mission chief

Geneva, Feb 25 (AFP) The world is "simply not ready" to rein in the new coronavirus outbreak, the head of a joint WHO-China mission of experts said Tuesday, urging countries to learn from China's expertise.

"You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale... and it has to be done fast," Bruce Aylward told reporters in Geneva, insisting countries everywhere have to "be ready as if this hits us tomorrow". (AFP)

