Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 02:13 IST
'You messed with the wrong women,' say Weinstein accusers, turning sights to LA

Some of the more than 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said on Tuesday they are looking to the disgraced producer's trial in Los Angeles to build on what they called a seismic shift in attitudes signaled by his conviction in New York. A day after a New York jury found Weinstein, 67, guilty of rape and sexual assault - in a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement - a dozen women held an emotional news conference in Los Angeles.

"Now we know that if we dare to speak, there is a far greater chance we will be heard and our abusers will be punished," said actress Rosanna Arquette. "It is a historic shift that I never thought I would see in my lifetime," added Arquette, one of a group of Weinstein's accusers called the Silence Breakers.

Weinstein, who plans to appeal his New York conviction, was led away in handcuffs on Monday prior to sentencing on March 11, when he faces up to 29 years in prison. Weinstein, who reportedly experienced chest pains or palpitations after the verdict, was taken to a New York hospital as a precautionary measure, his lawyer said.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, was the key force behind acclaimed films such as "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love." In January, he was charged in Los Angeles with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in the city in 2013. Weinstein has denied having nonconsensual sex with anyone; no date has been set for the Los Angeles case to begin.

"Now we can turn our attention to the upcoming trial here in Los Angeles. We have an opportunity to build on this momentum," Canadian actress Larissa Gomes told the news conference on Tuesday. The women praised their six peers for their bravery in testifying at the New York trial, where the accusers were grilled by Weinstein's lawyers, who sought to portray them as using the movie mogul to advance their careers.

"Harvey, you messed with the wrong women," said former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss. "We will see you here in Los Angeles, where hopefully your conviction will leave you in jail for life." The women reported mixed emotions on hearing about Weinstein's conviction on Monday. For some, the verdict came more than 20 years after they say they were abused by the producer.

"Many of us didn't think this day would come," said television reporter Lauren Sivan. "We were actually really nervous and holding our breath because there was a very good chance he would walk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US upbeat on Taliban peace, warns Afghan leaders

The United States voiced optimism Tuesday about reaching an accord to end the war in Afghanistan as a partial truce held with the Taliban, warning rival leaders in the Kabul government not to scuttle the enormous opportunity. The United Sta...

UN sanctions regime for Yemen renewed

United Nations, Feb 26 AFP The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed its sanctions regime on Yemen for another year, after tense negotiations between Britain and Russia, which threatened to veto any mention, even implicit, of Iran. Thirtee...

UPDATE 3-U.S. health officials raise alarm about likely local spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after the flu-like virus surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signals...

U.S. man charged with trying to blow up car outside Pentagon

A man is appearing before a federal judge on Tuesday for accusations that he attempted to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, according to the Justice Department. Matthew Dmitri Richardson, a 19-year-old from Arkansas, was caught by a Pentag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020