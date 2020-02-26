Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlinale film shows sister exploring the limits of grief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bern
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:00 IST
Berlinale film shows sister exploring the limits of grief
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

Swiss directors Stephanie Cheat and Veronique Reymond were guided by their experience of losing their own mothers in creating a "My Little Sister", the tale of a woman's struggle to support her twin brother through his terminal illness.

Set in Berlin and the Swiss Alps, the film stars Nina Hoss as Lisa, a wife, and mother of two driven to the brink while trying to juggle her family and work with the emotional and physical challenge of caring for her brother. One of 18 in the running for the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear award, the film is one of several at the Berlinale that strives to show the world through female eyes.

Hoss plays a writer who blames her inability to write on having left Berlin to join her husband in Switzerland; it takes her actor brother, played by Lars Eidinger, to point out that her dry spell began with his cancer diagnosis. "Stephanie's mother got cancer and she was Lisa to her," said Reymond. "She couldn't write because caring for her mother was so demanding. And I wrote what I saw - I became the writer of what Stephanie had to endure with her mother."

Eidinger plays Sven, a popular member of Berlin's Schaubuehne theatre, as Eidinger is in real life, consumed by the need to perform in order to feel alive. "However paradoxical it sounds I feel more like me when I play a role," Eidinger said.

Isolated even as she is assailed by the demands of a husband, a family, a job and a dying brother, Lisa has to chart her own way through the emotional maelstrom, alternately abandoning all hope and recovering it. "That was what was in the story: letting go and then recovering," Hoss said. "But recovery is different every time, and sometimes recovering is about letting go."

Recalling her own experience, Chuat said: "... cancer has this particularity that it makes the person disappear bit by bit before our eyes". "And all that remains is what the person has given us and that's what we've tried to show in this film: it's the life that remains via the survivor," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for second straight year-study

New Delhi was the worlds most polluted capital city for the second straight year in 2019, according to a Swiss-based group that gathers air-quality data globally.India was also home to 21 of the worlds 30 most polluted cities, IQ AirVisual ...

Body of SHO found in Jaitpur UP, police suspect suicide

The Station House Officer SHO of Jaitpur police station in Uttar Pradeshs Ambedkar Nagar district allegedly committed suicide last night at his official residence, the police said here on Wednesday. Ambedkar Nagar SP Alok Priyadarshi told A...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. China postpones April Volvo Golf Open over coronavirus outbreak XinhuaThe China Golf Association said the yearly Volvo Golf Open which was due to be held at the end of April will be post...

Amanda Warren boards Patrick Dempsey's CBS pilot 'Ways and Means'

The Leftover star Amanda Warren has joined actor Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot Ways and Means. Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series, which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020