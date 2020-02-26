S.Korea reports 115 more coronavirus cases, brings total to 1,261 - KCDC

South Korea reported another 115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon, bringing its total tally to 1,261, according to Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KCDC reported another 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday morning, including a U.S. soldier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.