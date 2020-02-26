Coronavirus should not become 'enemy weapon' for shutting down business in Iran - Rouhani

Coronavirus must not become an "enemy weapon" that prevents business in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.

"Corona should not be turned into a weapon of our enemies for shutting down work and production in the country," Rouhani said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

