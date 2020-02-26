Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif declared ‘absconder’ by Pakistan govt for violating bail terms: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:50 IST
Nawaz Sharif declared ‘absconder’ by Pakistan govt for violating bail terms: Report
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an "absconder" by the government for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report from his doctors in London, according to a media report on Wednesday. Sharif, 70, left for London in November last for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad on medical grounds for four weeks.

According to Sharif's physician, the three-time prime minister is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery. The government on Tuesday decided not to extend the bail of Sharif and declared him an "absconder" for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report before a board formed on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn Newspaper reported.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the federal Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan. "After Nawaz Sharif failed to submit his medical report of any hospital in London, the medical board rejected a medical certificate sent by him and (the government) declared him an absconder," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference.

"From today Nawaz Sharif is an absconder according to the law of land and if he does not return to the country he will be declared a proclaimed offender," Awan said. She said the Punjab government, which was authorised by the IHC to decide Sharif's case on medical grounds, had written several letters asking the self-exiled former premier to submit his medical report from any hospital in London, but he failed to do so and only sent a certificate which was not accepted by the medical board.

"If he (Nawaz Sharif) is seriously ill then why a comprehensive medical report is not being submitted to the medical board," she added. "The medical board wants to know exactly about ailment of Nawaz Sharif and its treatment and due to his lack of response the Punjab government has decided not to accept Sharif's application regarding extension in his eight-week bail (that expired on December 24, 2019)," Awan added.

She did not elaborate on how Sharif could be declared an "absconder" legally, the paper reported. Sharif was granted bail on humanitarian grounds on November 4 last year by the Lahore High Court in the case.

The former prime minister left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance. On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kim pounces at Kourtney in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' sneak peek

The much-anticipated reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially returning in a month. On Tuesday, E announced that the famous familys long-running reality show is moving to Thursday nights instead of Sundays, with season ...

Iran president slams US for spreading 'fear' over virus

President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread fear in Iran over a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 15 people in the Islamic republic.We shouldnt let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus t...

Coronavirus should not become 'enemy weapon' for shutting down business in Iran - Rouhani

Coronavirus must not become an enemy weapon that prevents business in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.Corona should not be turned into a weapon of our enemies for shutting down ...

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Hosts the Strategic and Business Dialogue During President Donald J. Trump’s Visit to India

India and the U.S. are natural allies Minister Piyush Goyal New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India During President Trumps maiden India visit, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum USISPF launched the US-India Tax Forum, an initia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020