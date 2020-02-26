Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:08 IST
South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean virus cases jumped again on Wednesday and the US military confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with a growing illness cluster. South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 216 of the 284 new cases were in Daegu, where the government has been mobilizing public health tools to contain the spread of the outbreak, and in neighboring towns.

The US military said the 23-year-old soldier was in self-quarantine at his off-base residence. He had been based in Camp Carroll in a town near Daegu, and visited both Carroll and nearby Camp Walker in recent days, according to the statement. South Korean authorities and US military health professionals were tracing his contacts to determine if other people may have been exposed.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as deterrence against potential aggression from North Korea. United States Forces Korea previously said a widowed dependent had the virus, the first case involving a USFK-related individual. South Korea's 600,000-member military has reported 18 cases and quarantined thousands of soldiers as a precaution. Bowling alleys, movie theatres and a golf course at four US bases were closed after the soldier's case were confirmed, Colonel Edward Ballanco, commander of the US Army Garrison Daegu, said.

All restaurants at the bases, and at Camp George in Daegu, could now provide only takeout meals with soldiers and family members prohibited from dining there, he said. "This is a setback, it's true, there's no getting around that, but it's not the end of the war," he said on a video message posted on Facebook.

"We are very well equipped to fight this thing off. I am certain that, that soldier that has tested positive, he's on his way up to Camp Humphreys today, is going to get better medical care than anyone else in Korea who has the coronavirus." South Korea now has 1,261 confirmed infections of the virus and 11 fatalities from the COVID-19 illness it causes. The national government has been channeling medical personnel, protective suits, and other supplies to Daegu, and there are concerns the local hospitals are being overwhelmed and fatigued doctors are becoming vulnerable to infections.

"This week will be critical in the fight to combat the illness," Prime Minister Chung Se-Kyun said at a meeting in Daegu City Hall to discuss quarantine efforts. The number of cases was expected to rise as health workers finish testing hundreds of members of the Daegu branch of a church that has the country's biggest cluster of infections.

The Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which mainstream Christian organizations describe as a cult, provided a list of 212,000 members nationwide to government authorities who plan to widen the screening. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said authorities plan to find and test churchgoers exhibiting symptoms first.

South Korea's virus patients also include a 25-year-old cabin crew member of Korean Air, the country's biggest airline, who worked on a flight that departed from Israel and arrived in South Korea on February 16, according to Jung Eun-kyeong, director of the KCDC. The flight also carried a group of tourists, of which 30 have tested positive. China, by far, still has the most cases and deaths from the illness, though its daily increase in cases has slowed recently. Chinese officials Wednesday reported another 406 cases and 52 additional deaths, all of them in hard-hit Hubei province and all but 10 in the epicenter of the city of Wuhan.

China has recorded 2,715 deaths from COVID-19 and 78,064 confirmed cases of the virus on the mainland since the illness emerged in December. China has put Wuhan and nearby cities under virtual quarantine for weeks, halting nearly all movement except for disease prevention, health care, and supply necessities. It has sent thousands of personnel to build and staff virus-dedicated hospitals in the epicenter region.

In the capital of Beijing and throughout the country, public events were canceled and factories, offices, and schools closed. Chinese banks have been ordered to disinfect old banknotes before reissuing them to the public. State broadcaster CCTV showed the staff of a state-owned bank in Shanghai putting old banknotes under ultraviolet disinfection and putting them into a vault.

The bank told CCTV money removed from high-risk sites such as hospitals and markets would not be returned to circulation. Other banknotes will be disinfected and sealed for at least 7 days before being recirculated, the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Important things to know about CIBIL score for a personal loan

Pune Maharashtra India, Feb 26 ANIBusinessWire India Personal loans are becoming a popular avenue of financing as they dont require any asset to be pledged as security and can be applied for easily online. As per a recently conducted survey...

Japan defends cautious approach on coronavirus testing amid concerns

Japans health ministry on Wednesday defended its cautious approach to coronavirus testing as domestic cases increased and South Korea prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the heart of a surge in its outbreak.Japan had n...

CAA violence: Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday.

CAA violence Delhi HC asks police to take conscious decision on lodging of FIRs and convey it to the court on Thursday....

Naqvi offers 'chadar' at Ajmer dargah on behalf of PM Modi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday offered a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer for the Urs. Asserting that unity and harmony i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020