UPDATE 1-Greece confirms first coronavirus case
Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The patient was a 38-year-old Greek woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy, said Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of Health.
