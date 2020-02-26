Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-Spain surprises SailGP Australian defender Slingsby in warm-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:28 IST
Sailing-Spain surprises SailGP Australian defender Slingsby in warm-up
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australian skipper Tom Slingsby has been stunned by the performance of SailGP newcomers Spain in practice ahead of his crew's title defense, which starts in Sydney Harbour on Friday.

Spain joined the challengers for SailGP's second series when China dropped out late last year, taking on their futuristic F50 foiling catamaran in a race for a $1 million prize in the 2020 edition of sailing's equivalent of Formula One. "If you'd asked me before if the Spanish would be a contender I'd have said: 'no way'," Slingsby told Reuters by telephone after the first practice races for the craft, which 'fly' above the water on hydrofoils and are powered by 24 meters high 'wing' sails.

"They started really well and were ahead of us. I expected we would be able to sail through them or catch them on the second lap," Slingsby said, adding that the Spanish crew, led by interim helmsman Phil Robertson, had "won the day in practice". New Zealander Robertson helmed China's entry during the first season of SailGP and is 'driving' the Spanish catamaran while Spaniard Jordi Xammar focuses on his 470 dinghies Olympic campaign in Tokyo alongside Nicolas Rodriguez.

Slingsby said with Spain and Denmark now in the mix and INEOS-backed Ben Ainslie helming the British crew, racing in SailGP's new season will be much tighter. "The level has risen and the new teams are strong... we will have to figure out new ways to get through," he said, adding that "the starts are going to be much more important".

NO GRID Seven of the 15-meter catamarans, which hit speeds of more than 50 knots (93 km), will compete in the first event of 2020 on Friday, with five-man teams representing Australia, Britain, Denmark, France, Japan, Spain, and the United States.

"This is like being in a Formula One race with no grid positions. Whoever gets the inside spot at the first corner (it) is everything, you can leave guys behind you and get clear," Olympic gold medallist and America's Cup winner Slingsby said. SailGP's new series represents a test for the evolution of the fledgling event backed by Oracle's billionaire founder Larry Ellison as it seeks to build sponsorship and audiences.

SailGP said this month it had sold a minority stake to sports and entertainment group Endeavor in a deal which it said valued it at $200 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020 to be held from 11-12 Apr

The Government of India GoI announced the mega event, RAISE 2020- Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020, to be held from April 11-12 in New Delhi. RAISE 2020 is Indias first Artificial Intelligence summit to be organized by the Governm...

Tanker rates plunge over 80% as virus torpedoes shipping

Tanker charter rates have plunged more than 80 as the coronavirus outbreak slams the brakes on major economies, costing the sector hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, a senior shipping industry official said.While some of the ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open higher after four-day selloff

Wall Streets main indexes looked set to gain ground on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.Investors were cautious as t...

FM exhorts PSBs to be friendlier to customers by using local language

Union Minister for Finance Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled EASE 3.0, the Public Sector Bank PSB Reforms Agenda 2020-21 for smart, tech-enabled banking, and the PSB EASE Reforms Annual Report 2019-20 here today.Fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020