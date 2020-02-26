Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundreds of guests who have been locked down in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife following an outbreak of coronavirus will remain in isolation for 14 days, a senior regional government official said on Wednesday.

The lockdown on over 700 people was imposed after an Italian doctor staying at the hotel tested positive for the virus late on Monday. His wife and two more Italian tourists who traveled with them tested positive on Tuesday. "We have decided to put the guests in the hotel under isolation while they are being actively monitored (...) for 14 days," the regional official, Maria Teresa Cruz Oval, told a news conference.

Guests found out about the lockdown when they woke up on Tuesday morning via a note slipped below their door. Hotel staff, if they don't have symptoms, will be able to go in and out of the hotel with precautionary measures, Cruz Oval said. Any guests who live in Tenerife, a possibility during carnival celebrations, could spend the 14 days of isolation in their home, he said.

"Asymptomatic hotel guests can have a normal life inside the hotel, with the required prevention measures, while the guests with symptoms will remain isolated in their rooms," Cruz Oval said.

