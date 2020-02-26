Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
UPDATE 4-UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates, a major air transit centre, is ready for "worst case scenarios" as the coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday. Three Gulf Arab states recorded their first new coronavirus cases this week, all in people coming from Iran, the UAE's neighbour across the Gulf which on Wednesday reported a total of 19 virus-related deaths, the most outside China, and 139 cases.

Authorities in the UAE, which has reported 13 cases since Jan. 28, have enough facilities to quarantine patients and will be carrying out surveillance on people entering the country, said the official from the UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. It was too early to ban public gatherings in the business, trade and tourism hub, added the official. Dubai is due to host the Expo 2020 world fair in October for six months.

"We are quite satisfied that we have taken all the necessary steps needed to preempt the spread of the virus at all levels, without pushing the country into a state of unwarranted panic," the UAE official said. The disease, which originated in China late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes said this week it had decided to cancel its annual One on One investment conference in Dubai, which was due to take place from March 2-5. "The spread of the virus over the past three days to multiple countries from which we expect guests has underscored the importance of guaranteeing the health and safety of all our employees, clients and guests," it said in an email to clients.

Kuwait, which last week evacuated 700 people from Iran, reported another case on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 26. Bahrain, which has suspended flights to Dubai, said 26 people had been diagnosed with the virus, some of whom had travelled through the UAE. Oman has recorded four cases.

Major Gulf bourses slid on Wednesday, mirroring declines in global stocks over the spread of the virus. Dubai's main share index dropped 2% to its lowest level since last June. Budget airliner Air Arabia extended losses from the previous session to close 2.1% lower, after the UAE on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Iran.

Several Arab countries have suspended flights to Iran and other destinations and imposed shipping restrictions. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has suspended flights to Hong Kong until March 28, the airline said on Wednesday, citing a drop in demand.

Kuwait has barred foreign ships, except those carrying oil, from departing to or arriving from several countries, according to a Feb. 25 notice seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...

Cong's 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' jibe triggers uproar in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes Wednesday after a Congress MLA used the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan to take a swipe at the government, evoking a strong reaction from the BJP. The ruling party countered the jibe, asking Congre...

UPDATE 1-Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the countrys Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.The game was schedu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020