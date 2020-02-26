U.S. targets individuals linked to Martyrs Foundation -Treasury Dept website

The United States on Wednesday added a host of Lebanese individuals and entities it said were linked to the Martyrs Foundation to its designated "global terrorists" lists, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.

U.S. officials have previously targeted the Martyrs Foundation, an organization the department has said channels financial support to several militant groups, including Hezbollah. (Writing by Susan Heavey)

