Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia asks U.S. to postpone final talks on Blue Nile dam

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Ethiopia asks U.S. to postpone final talks on Blue Nile dam
Image Credit: Pixabay

Ethiopia has asked the United States to postpone what was expected to be the final round of talks on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, it said on Wednesday, delaying the potential resolution of a dispute that sparked a years-long diplomatic crisis.

"We have asked that we need more time for consultation," Bizuneh Tolcha, spokesman for Ethiopia's ministry of water, irrigation and energy told Reuters, without providing details. The final round of talks were scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Washington. The U.S. has hosted several rounds of talks in Washington with ministers from the three regional powers and the World Bank after years of trilateral negotiations failed.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said on Jan.31 they would sign an agreement by the end of this month to end their differences over the filling and operation of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Ethiopia is building the dam near its border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river - the main water source for Egypt's 100 million-strong population. The dam is the centrepiece in Ethiopia's bid to become Africa's biggest power exporter.

Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement that Cairo is "committed to the negotiations track sponsored by the United States and the World Bank". "Both the ministers of foreign affairs and water resources and irrigation will participate in the ministerial meeting called by the American administration, in appreciation of the constructive role it played over the past months in helping the three countries to reach the desired agreement," it added.

There was no immediate comment from Sudan. After last month's talks, the nations said they had agreed on a schedule for staged filling of the dam and mitigation mechanisms to adjust its filling and operation during dry periods and drought.

But the nations still have to finalize details on several aspects of the dam, including its safety and provisions for the resolution of disputes, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Jordanian Airlines suspends Amman-Rome flights until further notice - statement

Royal Jordanian Airlines has suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice starting from Wednesday, the company said in a statement on its website. The statement added that Royal Jordanian has consolidated several flights to...

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization Market to Reach $102.14 Billion by 2024

Contract manufacturing organizationsCMOs are currently transitioning from transactional relationships to strategic risk-sharing partnerships. While catalyzing the growth of smaller and virtual pharma companies, they are also looking to deve...

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus; says 'no need to panic'.

Pakistan health minister confirms first two cases of coronavirus says no need to panic....

Delhi BJP defends city police, says force working 24 hours to keep people safe

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday defended the city police, saying it was working round-the-clock to provide security to people, even as he criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the forces working. Earlier in day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020