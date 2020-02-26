Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pakistan allow media and political freedom' banner displayed outside UN office in Geneva

A banner bearing the slogan -- 'Pakistan allow media and political freedom' -- was displayed outside the United Nations office here with an aim to highlight Islamabad's crackdown on the press in the past two years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:30 IST
'Pakistan allow media and political freedom' banner displayed outside UN office in Geneva
The banner bearing slogan 'Pakistan allow media and political freedom' displayed outside UN office in Geneva.. Image Credit: ANI

A banner bearing the slogan -- 'Pakistan allow media and political freedom' -- was displayed outside the United Nations office here with an aim to highlight Islamabad's crackdown on the press in the past two years. The slogan was written in bold red and white letters against a black and white background. The banner had been placed at the iconic Broken Chair at a time when the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is underway.

The freedom of media in Pakistan started to be questioned, especially after the controversial elections of 2018 where the polls were claimed to be manipulated by the Pakistani Army in order to bring the current Prime Minister Imran Khan in power. Journalists in Pakistan have been facing the increasing risk of extremist threats and attacks on social media. A climate of fear has dominated the media which affects their operations. According to a report from a non-government organisation, more than 50 journalists were killed in the last two decades.

The government has extensive control over the broadcast streaming, advertisements for news channels, and social media. Journalists, activists, authors, and politicians describe this period as extreme fear and self-censorship period. With the new regulations in the anti-terrorism agenda, terrorism, extremism, hate speech, fake news, incitement to violence and national security will be monitored, however, this might pave the way for mass censorship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities and districts in response to the countrys coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported.There were how...

Three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine's human trials too aggressive

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Wednesday that the three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine to enter human trials may be too aggressive.Were hoping in next quarter or 2 there will be a vaccine that will be ready to ...

Israel's Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination, but shied away from attacking the senator in return....

WRAPUP 2-Lower mortgage rates, mild weather lift U.S. new home sales to 12-1/2-year high

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes raced to a 12-12-year high in January, pointing to housing market strength that could help to blunt any hit on the economy from the coronavirus and keep the longest economic expansion in history on trac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020